Northwoods Adventure: New Centergy Class At YMCA

While New Year’s Day has passed, it’s not too early to start working on those resolutions. The YMCA can help with that with their new program called Centergy, or Balance and Flex Together, which is a combined workout of yoga and Pilates.

The program just started last week, but anyone who is a YMCA member is welcome to join now, or even later in the program.

The Centergy class is also available to anyone of any age who is looking to improve their core strength, balance, and flexibility.