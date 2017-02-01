DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Taylor Archer
Jan. 31 2017
While the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is the world’s most charitable ice fishing event, there are several smaller stories within the event who take their time to contribute to the cause as well.

W.O.W. was back again this year with their famous bra pong contraption, all the while raising awareness for breast cancer. The Bemidji State fishing team also came out this year to volunteer at the event with raffles and other tasks.

