Northwoods Adventure: Ice Fishing Extravaganza
While the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is the world’s most charitable ice fishing event, there are several smaller stories within the event who take their time to contribute to the cause as well.
W.O.W. was back again this year with their famous bra pong contraption, all the while raising awareness for breast cancer. The Bemidji State fishing team also came out this year to volunteer at the event with raffles and other tasks.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More
Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More
We'd like to apologize, as we have a couple corrections specified to the Brainer... Read More
That's my brother😭...... Read More