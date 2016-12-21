Northwoods Adventure: First City Of Lights Tour Of Homes

Lighting up the holidays is a favored tradition for many people. Lights in every color of the rainbow illuminate the night ski. Incandescent to L.E.D. traditional to contemporary, light displays that are simple and some that twinkle and flash. Light displays of all kind begin to pop up all over this time of year. However the quest to find those homes can be a challenge, that is where the Bemidji Jaycees come in and created the First City of Lights Tour of Homes.

With the Jaycees investing so much in this years Christmas celebration in Bemidji, it has got many people excited. So excited that when they announced the first ever tour of homes, the owners of the Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast jumped at the opportunity.

The Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast has already seen the positive impact of the First City of Lights and Tour of Homes projects.

To take the tour of homes simply pick up one of the tour of homes map from businesses around Bemidji, or following it online and use your G.P.S.

With Bemidji being the First City of Lights the Bemidji Jaycees thought it would be fitting that the tour of homes kick of from Paul Bunyan Park where 115,000 lights illuminate the waterfront.

From Paul Bunyan Park the tour takes you on a planned out route that showcases some of Bemidji’s best, and brightest Christmas light displays.

If you would like more information or to take the tour:https://www.facebook.com/FirstCityofLightsTourofHomes/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel