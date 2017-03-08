Northwoods Adventure: Fat Bike Rallies For A Cause

For just one weekend in the winter, the trails at Lake Bemidji State Park open up to cyclists that have the itch to pedal there way through the ice and snow. The 3rd annual Northland Fat Bike Rally brought out fat bike riders from all over.

Fat bikes flew through the snow covered trail system throughout the park. While it may look easy, fat tire bikes require a little more strength when peddling.

The rally features a 10 and 28 kilometer route and (new this year) a kids rally, all because of increasing numbers each year.

In the three years of holding the rally, organizers have seen continuous growth, crediting some of that success to the growing popularity of the sport.

While the rally was not a race, awards are presented to the cyclists with the fastest finishing times. But the real winners coming from the rally will be students from TrekNorth Charter School.

A bike ride with a purpose and a goal to not only rally on along the trails, but to rally interest in a growing sport.