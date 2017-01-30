DONATE

Northern Minnesota Hit With Snow

Josh Peterson
Jan. 30 2017
After a quiet and sunny weekend, another round of snow made its way into Minnesota.

Northern and central Minnesota were the hardest hit, with totals reaching 3 to 5 inches.

While conditions were calm early Monday morning, with temperatures in the teens across much of northern Minnesota snow began to move in from the northwest.

Areas near Duluth saw the most of the snow, while the Twin Cities had temps nearing 40 degrees.

Western Minnesota experienced mild conditions with winds gusting up to 50 mph.
Road conditions northwest of Bemidji are said to be snow covered and slippery. Law enforcement urges caution if you have travel plans around the Bemidji area.

