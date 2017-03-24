North Country Food Bank Serves Up Soup For Filled Bowls

For far too many in the community, grabbing a hot meal isn’t always so easy. Today’s lunch to benefit the North Country Food Bank helped others in need fill up their bowls.

The ‘Empty Bowls’ event held at the Bemidji Eagles Club will help raise money for the food bank in Crookston. But the organization’s reach spans far beyond the city limits.

About 18 different organizations in Bemidji alone receive food from the food bank.

With each ticket sold, community members were able to get a hearty soup bowl and a bowl to keep for themselves. Some spent a few more dollars for the chance to win an extra one.

The food bank gave the bowl supplies to St. Philips School for the third, fourth and fifth graders to create the designs. While Hannah Lundin was happy to help others out, she wasn’t ready to let go of hers quite yet.

There were plenty of others to go around and some had a tough time picking one out.

For every dollar raised from the event, the food bank will be able to provide five meals to their clients.

The North Country Food Bank distributed more than seven million pounds of food last year.