No Travel Advisory Lifted By MnDOT

Mal Meyer
Jan. 3 2017
A no unnecessary travel advisory for five Minnesota counties due to winter weather has been cancelled. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a press release that the advisory remains in effect for western portions of Kittson and Marshall Counties.

Due to heavy blowing snow, icy conditions and reduced visibility, MnDOT announced at 2:45 A-M Tuesday that the advisory applied to Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake counties. Polk County had been under the advisory since 9 P-M Monday.

Motorists should drive slowly and with caution because of reduced visibility form high winds and blowing snow.

Motorists should remember to:

  • Turn on your headlights; day or night if it’s snowing.
  • Check road conditions at www.511mn.org or call 511; it takes time to get roads back to good driving conditions.
  • Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for their trip.
  • Stay back at least five car lengths and preferably 10 behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.
  • Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over center lines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
  • Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

