No Travel Advisory Lifted By MnDOT

A no unnecessary travel advisory for five Minnesota counties due to winter weather has been cancelled. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a press release that the advisory remains in effect for western portions of Kittson and Marshall Counties.

Due to heavy blowing snow, icy conditions and reduced visibility, MnDOT announced at 2:45 A-M Tuesday that the advisory applied to Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake counties. Polk County had been under the advisory since 9 P-M Monday.

Motorists should drive slowly and with caution because of reduced visibility form high winds and blowing snow.

Motorists should remember to:

Turn on your headlights; day or night if it’s snowing.

Check road conditions at www.511mn.org or call 511; it takes time to get roads back to good driving conditions.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for their trip.

Stay back at least five car lengths and preferably 10 behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.

Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over center lines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.