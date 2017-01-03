DONATE

New Year And New Body Equals New Resolution

Jan. 2 2017
The treadmill, the elliptical and the bikes don’t have to be your enemy as the start of the New Year brings new weight loss goals for many. Members at Anytime Fitness were already active and sweating it out.

“A lot of people get frustrated when the come in and don’t see results,” said Justin Johnson, Anytime Fitness general manager. “So what I always try to tell people is it’s not always about the number on the scale or how you’re looking, but more importantly how you’re feeling.”

There is also a certain trend. After the first few days into the year the gym traffic seems to fade out.

“For the first couple weeks to two months you see a lot of people who signed but then as it gets nicer, it’s when we see who’s really sticking with it,” said Johnson.

There are many exercises that can be done that don’t take much time like the Stairmaster or lifting weights.

Each person is different so not everyone will have the same goals.

“Some might be weight loss some might be building muscle, so it’s not just a generic workout that everyone can do,” said Anytime Fitness Trainer James Rantala. “I mean there is but we tailor workout specific to people’s goals and needs and stuff like that.”

As a personal trainer their main job is to motivate a client and help them reach their goals whatever they may be.

“Seems like every year after January all the New Year’s resolutions people just fall off the map stop coming to the gym so having that accountability as a trainer motivating, somebody that motivates you,” said Rantala.

Rich Howe is using this New Year to continue his transformation that began last year. It took a wake up call for him to change his life.

“I got my second DWI about a year and a half ago and I haven’t drank in 540 days,” said Rich Howe, Anytime Fitness member. “I could make a change there so I decided to make a change in my lifestyle.”

Howe trains six days a week and has lost nearly 40 pounds in the process. He’s surpassed his weight loss target and continues to lose more weight.

“Started off here at 319 pounds and I’m 280 now with muscle,” said Howe. “Now I’m starting a new program called Shred it’s a six week program and my goal is to get to 265.”

On your mark, get set, go train.

