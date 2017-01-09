New Safe-Sitter Program to Begin in Bemidji

Bemidji, MN – The Bemidji Jaycees are sponsoring a Safe Sitter Babysitting Program later this month to teach young teenagers everything they need to know to be safe when they’re home alone watching younger siblings or babysitting.

The program is targeted towards young teenagers age 11-14. Students will learn life-saving skills such as how to rescue someone who’s choking and helpful information such as what to do if there’s severe weather. The lessons are made up of fun engaging activities and role-playing exercises.

Scholarships are available for those who qualify to cover half the cost of the program, which is limited to only eight participants.

More information can be found at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call 218-333-1850. The program is January 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.