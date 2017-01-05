DONATE

New Proposal May Bring Millions To Bemidji Schools

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 4 2017
As part of his $1.5 billion state bonding proposal Governor Mark Dayton has recommended more than $26 million to fund reconstruction, renovation and repair projects at Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College.

Gov. Dayton’s proposal includes $18.897 million to replace Hagg-Sauer Hall with a smaller academic learning center and $6.35 million for Higher Education Asset Preservation and Repair (HEAPR) at Bemidji State. He also recommended $1.5 million for asset preservation and repair at Northwest Technical College.

“I want to sincerely thank Gov. Dayton for his ongoing support of these significant projects and for his unwavering dedication to higher education in the state of Minnesota,” said Dr. Faith C. Hensrud, president of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College.

“This bonding proposal would fund much-needed improvements at both of our institutions. The Hagg-Sauer Hall project is the cornerstone of a re-imagining of Bemidji State’s academic spaces. It will create homes in which our students can forge closer relationships with their classmates and faculty while surrounded by the latest educational technology.”

Gov. Dayton has dedicated $160 million of his proposal for higher education to fund Minnesota State projects in Bemidji for colleges and universities.

