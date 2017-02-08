New Program To Treat Opiate-Addicted Infants
According to the Associated Press, nearly seven percent of babies born in Bemidji have drugs in their systems at birth.
A new training program is teaching foster parents how to remove infants off opiod addictions in their homes.
Alyssa Bruning, a registered nurse at Sanford Medical Center, started the program.
In Minnesota, within the last five years the number of infants born with opiods in their systems has doubled.
