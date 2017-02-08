DONATE

New Program To Treat Opiate-Addicted Infants

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 8 2017
According to the Associated Press, nearly seven percent of babies born in Bemidji have drugs in their systems at birth.

A new training program is teaching foster parents how to remove infants off opiod addictions in their homes.

Alyssa Bruning, a registered nurse at Sanford Medical Center, started the program.

In Minnesota, within the last five years the number of infants born with opiods in their systems has doubled.

 

