New Hours For Sanford Bemidji Walk-in Clinic
The Sanford Bemidji Walk-in Clinic will now offer services on weekend afternoons and evenings. Beginning Mar. 5 patients won’t need an appointment to visit the clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. seven days a week.
The walk-in clinic offers urgent, non-emergency medical care without an appointment. Many health needs can be met at a walk-in clinic including ear infections, fever, respiratory problems or allergic reactions.
It’s not required to be a current Sanford patient to receive care at the walk-in clinic.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More