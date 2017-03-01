New Hours For Sanford Bemidji Walk-in Clinic

Paste the URL here (DO NOT MAKE THIS A LINK)</a> ?wmode=transparent” width=”800″ height=”450″ allowfullscreen>

The Sanford Bemidji Walk-in Clinic will now offer services on weekend afternoons and evenings. Beginning Mar. 5 patients won’t need an appointment to visit the clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. seven days a week.

The walk-in clinic offers urgent, non-emergency medical care without an appointment. Many health needs can be met at a walk-in clinic including ear infections, fever, respiratory problems or allergic reactions.

It’s not required to be a current Sanford patient to receive care at the walk-in clinic.