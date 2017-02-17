DONATE

New Auditor Of The Year Named

Josh Peterson
Feb. 17 2017
Deborah Erickson, Crow Wing County Administrative Services Director

Crow Wing County administrative services director Deborah Erickson has just been named at the Minnesota Association of County Officers Auditor of the Year.

The Brainerd Dispatch reports that Erickson was recognized for her efforts representing Crow Wing County, as well as her service to the association as the chair of the elections committee.

Erickson had served as the Crow Wing County as auditor and treasurer before being named administrative services director.

All 87 counties in Minnesota make up the Minnesota Association of County Officers. The organization includes county auditors, treasurers, recorders, financial officers and registrars in Minnesota.

