Nevis Ready For First State Tournament In Two Years

After a one-year hiatus, the Nevis Boys Basketball team is headed back to state for only the second time in team history. But with eight players still around from that team, the Tigers are ready to draw on their experience for success. After falling by just nine to Central Minnesota Christian in their previous state tournament, the Tigers say they’re hungry and eager to be back.

They know they’ll have to get their best player Griffin Chase going early, but they’ll also need their role players to step up as well. The Tigers come in with the four seed, despite a 28-1 record to this point. And while they hope to just make it past the first round, they have their eyes set on a bigger prize.

Nevis will face Springfield in the Class A State Quarterfinals Thursday, March 23 at Williams Arena. Tip off will be at 1:00 p.m. To view the full Class A bracket, click here.