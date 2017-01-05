Mount Ski Gull Participates In Statewide Scavenger Hunt
For the past 4 years, Explore Minnesota’s statewide scavenger hunt called Checkpoint MN has spotlighted 10 iconic travel destinations. This year Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa has joined the list.
Minnesota is the only state to host a winter themed scavenger hunt. Through the scavenger hunt Mount Ski Gull has seen an increase in a lot of first time visitors.
And it gives visitors a chance to check out all the opportunities the region has to offer.
To find out more about the other checkpoints visit http://www.checkpointmn.com/
