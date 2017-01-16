DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Mortgage Lending Lawsuit with KleinBank

Taylor Archer
Jan. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

Minneapolis, MN – According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Department of Justice has sued a Minnesota bank for allegedly engaging in mortgage lending practices that discriminate against minorities.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, the DOJ says KleinBank engaged in “redlining.” The DOJ says that’s when banks deny or avoid providing credit services to consumers because of racial demographics or because of the neighborhood where they live.

KleinBank is closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and a representative could not be reached for comment. The bank doesn’t have an attorney listed for this case to comment on its behalf.

In the lawsuit, the federal government alleges that from 2010 to at least 2015, KleinBank structured its home mortgage lending business to avoid serving neighborhoods where a majority of residents are racial and ethnic minorities.

 

Taylor Archer
Contact the Author Taylor Archer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Twin Metals Sues Over Mineral Rights Lease

Posted on Sep. 12 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kevin said

Looks a lot like an Iridium flare to me.... Read More

Steph said

Do a google or yahoo search and you will find out how many other sightings there... Read More

Irma said

Great song, Jennifer!!!... Read More

Kaye Tavernier said

Thanks for highlighting Jennifer and her talent. I so enjoyed her beautiful lyr... Read More

0

CRMC Health & Wellness Screenings in Brainerd/Baxter

Brainerd, MN – Women in the Brainerd lakes area are encouraged to learn if their heart is healthy by attending a free health and wellness
Posted on Jan. 16 2017

Recently Added

CRMC Health & Wellness Screenings in Brainerd/Baxter

Posted on Jan. 16 2017

State Fair Board Approves $8 Million in Capital Improvements for 2017

Posted on Jan. 16 2017

Two-Vehicle Accident South of Pillager

Posted on Jan. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.