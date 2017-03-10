More Ice Rescues On Leech Lake

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report Thursday afternoon that a Class 2 side-by-side ATV had gone through the ice in the Agency Narrows area of Leech Lake.

Deputies and responders arrived in the area and located the single male occupant of the vehicle standing on the top of the vehicle, which was completely submerged. Deputies, utilizing cold water rescue suits, and the Walker Fire Department, utilizing their hovercraft, were able to rescue the party and transport him to shore for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene was the Walker Fire Department, MN DNR, MN DNR Aircraft and North Memorial Ambulance.