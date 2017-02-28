MnDot Lifts Winter Load Weight Restrictions

A winter load weight restriction increase will end on Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will end the guidelines in the north-central frost zone.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.

Full-summer overweight permits can be issued during the spring load restriction period only on interstate through movements.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

Road restriction maps showing the locations of weight-restricted routes and those state highways open to maximum 10-ton axle weights are listed at www.mndot.gov/loadlimits. Also available is a text list of the restricted segments and exceptions to the map.