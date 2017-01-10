MnDOT Issues No Travel Advisory For Five Counties

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory in five Central Minnesota counties due to blowing snow, icy roads and limited visibility. Stearns County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Mille Lacs County and Morrison County are included under the advisory.

While roads remain open, motorists should delay travel if possible, and expect to encounter lane and road closures where crashes occur.

As of 11:50 a.m., eastbound Interstate 94 at Highway 25 in Monticello is currently closed due to multiple crashes. Lanes will open as soon as crashes can be cleared.

MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:

· Use a safe speed for winter driving conditions, regardless of the posted speed limit.

· Keep a safe stopping distance from the vehicle in front of them.

· Keep both hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road, and stay alert.

· Watch for plows, law enforcement, first responders and other vehicles that may be stopped along highways and interstates.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter. html.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.