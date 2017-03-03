MN House Considers Bill To End Snow Days

Lawmakers are looking at a bill in the House that could eliminate snow days and have students work from home on laptops or tablets.

The legislation would allow for up to five “e-learning days” each year.

Teachers would be available throughout the day to answer students’ questions and schools would be required to provide technology and internet access to students who need it.

Republican State Representative, Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa says that he was inspired to draft the E-Learning bill because the program is already in place at Zumbrota- Mazeppa schools where the school district calls the program WILD, which means Weather Induced Learning Days.

The bill wasn’t voted on during Thursday’s hearing, but its actually part of a much larger education bill that is expected to be voted on later this year.