DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Mn. D.N.R. Proposes License & Park Fee Increase

Josh Peterson
Jan. 26 2017
Leave a Comment

Visiting state parks along with hunting and fishing licenses could cost a few more dollars under the Department of Natural Resources’ proposed budget. The DNR said that the increases are necessary to prevent cuts to outdoors programs that many Minnesotans enjoy and help fuel the state’s economy.

In Governor Mark Dayton’s budget proposal, the DNR proposes increasing the annual resident fishing license fee from $22 to $25 and the deer-hunting license from $30 to $34. An annual state park permit would rise from $25 to $30 per car, while a day pass would rise from $5 to $6. Fees for boats, snowmobiles and ATVs are also targeted for increases.

The last time Minnesota raised user fees was in 2013. DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr says that the proposed increases are needed to keep the state’s Game and Fish Fund and other dedicated accounts that provide 83 percent of the agency’s budget from going into the red in the next few years.

 

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Fishing And Deer Hunting Licenses May Increase

Posted on Jan. 25 2017 by

Northwoods Adventure: Garfield Lake Ice Racing

Posted on Jan. 17 2017 by

Minnesotans Age 16 Or Older Fish Free With Kids Jan. 14-16

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

Common Ground: Minnesota Breweries

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Summer Alexander said

That's my brother😭...... Read More

Robert Bellows said

Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More

buddyjake said

This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More

BSU Grad said

Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More

0

MN Lawmakers Closing In On Health Insurance Premium Relief Package

Posted on Jan. 26 2017

Recently Added

MN Lawmakers Closing In On Health Insurance Premium Relief Package

Posted on Jan. 26 2017

Secret Service Investigating Trump Threat Written On Local High School Whiteboard

Posted on Jan. 26 2017

Bemidji High School's Rumer Flatness Scores Her 1,000th Point

Posted on Jan. 26 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.