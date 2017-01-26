Mn. D.N.R. Proposes License & Park Fee Increase

Visiting state parks along with hunting and fishing licenses could cost a few more dollars under the Department of Natural Resources’ proposed budget. The DNR said that the increases are necessary to prevent cuts to outdoors programs that many Minnesotans enjoy and help fuel the state’s economy.

In Governor Mark Dayton’s budget proposal, the DNR proposes increasing the annual resident fishing license fee from $22 to $25 and the deer-hunting license from $30 to $34. An annual state park permit would rise from $25 to $30 per car, while a day pass would rise from $5 to $6. Fees for boats, snowmobiles and ATVs are also targeted for increases.

The last time Minnesota raised user fees was in 2013. DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr says that the proposed increases are needed to keep the state’s Game and Fish Fund and other dedicated accounts that provide 83 percent of the agency’s budget from going into the red in the next few years.