MN Could See Billions Of Dollars In Health Care Expenses
Minnesota officials are bracing for billions of dollars in additional health care expenses if President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans move ahead with a plan they’re considering to replace the Affordable Care Act.
A state-planning document obtained by The Associated Press shows Republican proposals to drastically restructure Medicaid funding for low-income residents. This could cost Minnesota $1.3 billion starting next year.
