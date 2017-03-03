DONATE

LPTV NEWS

MN Could See Billions Of Dollars In Health Care Expenses

Josh Peterson
Mar. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

Minnesota officials are bracing for billions of dollars in additional health care expenses if President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans move ahead with a plan they’re considering to replace the Affordable Care Act.

A state-planning document obtained by The Associated Press shows Republican proposals to drastically restructure Medicaid funding for low-income residents. This could cost Minnesota $1.3 billion starting next year.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Governor Mark Dayton Recovering From Prostate Cancer Surgery

Posted on Mar. 3 2017 by

Upgrades & Changes Coming To MN State Parks

Posted on Mar. 3 2017 by

Resorts of the Northwoods

Posted on Feb. 27 2017 by

Dispute Over Minntac Permits

Posted on Feb. 23 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Governor Mark Dayton Recovering From Prostate Cancer Surgery

Governor Mark Dayton is recovering from surgery after having his prostate removed. The Minnesota governor took to social media and posted a
Posted on Mar. 3 2017

Recently Added

Governor Mark Dayton Recovering From Prostate Cancer Surgery

Posted on Mar. 3 2017

Upgrades & Changes Coming To MN State Parks

Posted on Mar. 3 2017

MN House Considers Bill To End Snow Days

Posted on Mar. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.