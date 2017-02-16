Missing Thief River Falls Man Found Dead
Police are saying that an elderly man who went missing Tuesday morning has been found dead.
80- year- old, Orvin Sund was reported missing from his home on the 400 block of Conley Avenue South around 11:00 A.M. Tuesday.
According to the Thief River Falls Police Department he was wearing a black Arctic Cat jacket and glasses. Around 4:00 in the afternoon someone on the outskirts of Thief River Falls reported that they saw him.
Late Tuesday night the Thief River Falls Police Department said they had located Sund.
Police say that Sund died of natural causes.
