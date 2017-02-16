DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Missing Thief River Falls Man Found Dead

Josh Peterson
Feb. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

Police are saying that an elderly man who went missing Tuesday morning has been found dead.

80- year- old, Orvin Sund was reported missing from his home on the 400 block of Conley Avenue South around 11:00 A.M. Tuesday.

According to the Thief River Falls Police Department he was wearing a black Arctic Cat jacket and glasses. Around 4:00 in the afternoon someone on the outskirts of Thief River Falls reported that they saw him.

Late Tuesday night the Thief River Falls Police Department said they had located Sund.

Police say that Sund died of natural causes.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Thief River Falls Hockey Team Suspended

Posted on Feb. 2 2017 by

BSU Computer Science Club Takes Home Third Place

Posted on Nov. 8 2016 by

Crow Wing County Man Dies After Boat Capsizes

Posted on Oct. 19 2016 by

Two Killed in Thief River Falls Crash

Posted on Jul. 25 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

Camp Ripley To Host Longest Allied Exchange To Date

The Minnesota National Guard will host over 100 members of the Norwegian Home Guard as part of a reciprocal troop exchange at Camp Ripley. The
Posted on Feb. 16 2017

Recently Added

Camp Ripley To Host Longest Allied Exchange To Date

Posted on Feb. 16 2017

Fatal Head-On Crash In Pequot Lakes

Posted on Feb. 16 2017

U.S. Bank Stadium Executive Resigns

Posted on Feb. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.