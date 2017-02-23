DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Missing Person Alert Issued For Bemidji Teen

Josh Peterson
Feb. 23 2017
Leave a Comment

Gary Allen Tilander

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 13- year- old Gary Allen Tilander. Gary was last seen on the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji on Wednesday, February 22 around 8:30a.m.

Because of his age and the weather authorities are concerned for his welfare. Gary is described as 6’01’’, 160 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Flight Jordan Jumpman hoodie and has a charcoal grey backpack with numbers 23 in small print all over it. Gary is wearing black hightop Nike shoes.

If you think you have seen him or have information regarding his whereabouts please call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333- 9111 or dial 911.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Man Charged With Burglary

Posted on Feb. 23 2017 by

Level Three Sex Offender Moves To Bemidji

Posted on Feb. 16 2017 by

Bemidji Man Threatens Family With Gun

Posted on Feb. 3 2017 by

Vigil Held On Jeremy Jourdain’s 18th Birthday

Posted on Feb. 2 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

0

Drug Arrest Made In Crow Wing County

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reports that a search warrant was executed on Thursday, February 23 around 5am at a residence on the 21000
Posted on Feb. 23 2017

Recently Added

Drug Arrest Made In Crow Wing County

Posted on Feb. 23 2017

Dispute Over Minntac Permits

Posted on Feb. 23 2017

Bemidji Man Charged With Burglary

Posted on Feb. 23 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.