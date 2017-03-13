Missing Perham Girl Found Safe

After being missing for almost a month, 6-year-old Claire Cooney, of Perham, has been found safe, according to the Brainerd Dispatch.

The Dispatch reports that Cooney was found in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, about 60 miles outside of Knoxville.

Claire was allegedly taken by Miranda Cooney, her estranged mother, and Miranda’s partner, Jonathan Bromen.

Clair was spotted by a store owner in Tellico Plains who recognized the couple from flyers that were distributed in the area.