Missing Girl From Bemidji Spotted In Mahnomen Area

A teenager reported missing from a Bemidji group home was last seen in the Mahnomen area within the last week. According to law enforcement officials, the girl was reported as a runaway in February.

Miigwan Dalquist, 16, allegedly ran away on February 14. Bemidji law enforcement officials tell Lakeland News that they are working with Mahnomen area law enforcement to determine who, if anyone, Dalquist is with in the area.

Dalquist is described as Native American teenager, has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs 157 lbs.

Law enforcement says they believe that she is not in any immediate danger.

Anyone with information on her current whereabouts should contact Bemidji Police at (218) 333-9111 or dial 911.