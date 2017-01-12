DONATE

Minnesotans age 16 or older fish free with kids Jan. 14-16

According to a press release from the DNR, just about anywhere in Minnesota, chances are there are fishing opportunities nearby, and it’s a good time to fish during Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend, Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16.

During this weekend, Minnesotans age 16 or older can fish or dark-house spear without purchasing an angling or spearing license if they take a child younger than 16 fishing or spearing.

“Ice fishing is a do-able way to try fishing, even for those who have never fished before,” said Jeff Ledermann, angler recruitment and retention supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Young people who take up fishing tend to be introduced to the pastime by someone else and then get support along the way. This weekend makes beginning that process a bit easier.”

