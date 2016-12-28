DONATE

Minnesota United States Pageant Comes To Brainerd For The First Time Ever

Logan Gay
Dec. 27 2016
On February 16th pageant history will be made. State pageant directors Vicki Randall and Bill Musel are preparing the red carpet for the first Minnesota United States Pageant to be held in Brainerd.

Around 35 contestants will compete on the Tornstrom Auditorium stage.

Having the pageant in Brainerd has the potential to be a big economic boost for the community.

And many business are getting involved.

And for one lucky contestant their life will change at the end of the night.

Any female interested in competing in the state pageant simply has to fill out an application. Go to www.missminnesotaunitedstates.com for more information.

