Minnesota Takes Top Spot On Winter List

Out of all the 50 states Minnesota is ranked number one for the worst winters in a list compiled by Thrillist.

Factors like weather patterns, average temperatures, and the effectiveness of the department of transportation were taken into consideration.

Parts of northern Minnesota see up to 170in of snow in a winter. One hundred seventy inches! That’s like two and a half times the height of Kent Hrbek!! It can get down to -60 degrees, a temperature at which frostbite can occur in fewer than five minutes,” Thrillist says.

Michigan, Alaska, North Dakota and Maine rounded out the top five on the list.