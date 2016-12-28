Minnesota Students To Take Courses About Money, Money, Money

Students at Minnesota State University-Moorhead (MSUM) will soon have a session in financial education.

“We could tell right away our information was resonating with students,” said Rozlyn Johnson, Affinity Plus financial educator and member advisor. “They seemed grateful that someone would have an open conversation with them about money.”

Affinity Plus and MSUM are partnering up together with First Year Experience (FYE) courses. These courses help MSUM freshmen make an easy transition from high school to college by setting goals, developing strong financial habits, balancing new responsibilities and avoiding common financial pitfalls.

This is the third year MSUM and Affinity Plus have collaborated on financial education programming, and each semester Affinity Plus staff have presented at 10 FYE courses. The courses will be presented by credit-union staff in multiple classes each semester.