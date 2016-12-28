DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Students To Take Courses About Money, Money, Money

Haydee Clotter
Dec. 28 2016
Leave a Comment

Students at Minnesota State University-Moorhead (MSUM) will soon have a session in financial education.

“We could tell right away our information was resonating with students,” said Rozlyn Johnson, Affinity Plus financial educator and member advisor. “They seemed grateful that someone would have an open conversation with them about money.”

Affinity Plus and MSUM are partnering up together with First Year Experience (FYE) courses. These courses help MSUM freshmen make an easy transition from high school to college by setting goals, developing strong financial habits, balancing new responsibilities and avoiding common financial pitfalls.

This is the third year MSUM and Affinity Plus have collaborated on financial education programming, and each semester Affinity Plus staff have presented at 10 FYE courses. The courses will be presented by credit-union staff in multiple classes each semester.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Electric Heaters Can Cause Fires So Stay Safe

Portable electric heaters also known as space heaters are commonly used during cold weather months and they can also be a fire hazard. According
Posted on Dec. 28 2016

Recently Added

Electric Heaters Can Cause Fires So Stay Safe

Posted on Dec. 28 2016

Identity Of Missing Woman Confirmed

Posted on Dec. 28 2016

End Of The Year Brings In Patient Surge

Posted on Dec. 28 2016

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2016 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.