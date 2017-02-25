DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota State at Bemidji State 02/24/17

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Sanford Center) – With the score deadlocked at 1-1 midway through the third period, Bemidji State University junior forward Gerry Fitzgerald fired a power-play goal to give the Bemidji State University men’s hockey team the lead and solidify its 20th win for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

The Beavers took an early 1-0 lead on Jordan Heller’s first goal of the season. Sophomore T.J. Roo forced a turnover in the neutral zone and got the puck to Heller who beat the Mavericks’ goaltender just 8:06 after the opening face off.

The one-goal lead would carry over into the second period.

Minnesota State grabbed momentum in the second period, out shooting BSU 14-8. When Brendan Harms was escorted to the penalty box for tripping at the 4:26 mark, it would set MSU up with its first power play of the night. The Mavericks took advantage of the opportunity when Marc Michaelis scored a goal from Brad McClure and C.J. Franklin 49 seconds later (5:15).

A busy third period for the Beavers’ special team units gave BSU the break it needed. BSU finished the night 1-for-3 on the man advantage, with all coming in the third, including the Fitzgerald goal while its penalty-kill unit was 1-for-2.

Michael Bitzer finished the night with 26 save to become the first BSU goaltender to pile up 20 wins in a season since Robin Cook went 20-5-1 en route to leading the Beavers to the NCAA Division II championship to cap the 1994-95 campaign. Bitzer leads the country in wins and is 20-11-3 overall.

–bsu–

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Police Still Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old

Posted on Feb. 25 2017

Recently Added

Police Still Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old

Posted on Feb. 25 2017

Bemidji Hosts Section 5A Swim Championships

Posted on Feb. 25 2017

Bemidji Man Sentenced To Four Years In Prison For Second-Degree Manslaughter

Posted on Feb. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.