DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota Residents Chose Private Insurance Due To Uncertainties

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 9 2017
Leave a Comment

According to the Associated Press, an uncertainty over the federal health care law and a novel state program that offsets skyrocketing premiums caused a record number of residents to sign up for private insurance this year through Minnesota’s health exchange.

MNsure, the health exchange Minnesota created through the federal Affordable Care Act, signed up more than 117,000 people during the three-month open enrollment period for 2017 that ended Jan. 31.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

MNsure Announces Special Enrollment Period

Posted on Jan. 30 2017 by

Legislature Passes Health Care Relief Bill

Posted on Jan. 26 2017 by

Dayton Signs Tax Relief Bill

Posted on Jan. 13 2017 by

Feds Deny Minnesota Request For Health Care Open Enrollment Extension

Posted on Jan. 13 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

0

Law Enforcement Seeks Additional Help In Death Of Terry Brisk

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s assistance in the investigation of Terrence “Terry” Brisk’s death that
Posted on Feb. 9 2017

Recently Added

Law Enforcement Seeks Additional Help In Death Of Terry Brisk

Posted on Feb. 9 2017

Red Lake Schools Restrict Movement After Comments Regarding School Shooting

Posted on Feb. 9 2017

Convicted Rose Downwind Killer Sentenced

Posted on Feb. 9 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.