DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota pedestrian death spike illustrates grim US trend

Logan Gay
Jan. 6 2017
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pedestrian deaths spiked to a 25-year high in Minnesota in 2016, illustrating what’s been a grim upward trend across the country in recent years.

Experts tie it to more people driving and to more distractions such as smartphones that draw the attention of drivers and pedestrians away from the road.

Traffic deaths of all kinds have been rising nationally since 2009, but pedestrian deaths have been rising faster. They’ve made up a growing share of all traffic deaths. According to the National Safety Council, they’ve risen from over 4,100 in 2009, when they were 12 percent of all traffic deaths, to nearly 5,400 in 2015, when they were 15 percent of the total. In California and New York state, pedestrian deaths make up about one-fourth of the total.

 

Logan Gay
Contact the Author Logan Gay
news@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

House Republicans Take Action on Taxes and Healthcare

According to a press release from Ethan Hellier, a media writer for Representative-Elect Poston, House Republicans wasted no time getting to work
Posted on Jan. 6 2017

Recently Added

House Republicans Take Action on Taxes and Healthcare

Posted on Jan. 6 2017

Bemidji Police Department Awarded Grant

Posted on Jan. 6 2017

Brainerd Volleyball Will Have New Coach In 2017

Posted on Jan. 6 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.