Minnesota Military Museum, Camp Ripley

Taylor Archer
Jan. 23 2017
Little Falls, MN – According to a press release from the Minnesota Military Museum, County Honor Rolls of WW l veterans are now available online after a joint project between The Minnesota Military Museum, St Cloud State University, and the Minnesota Digital Library.

“The best way to describe these books is to picture a high school year book, but instead of smiling high school seniors, the photos and stories are of the men and women in uniform” stated Ryan Welle Minnesota Military Museum archivist.  “It is unclear how many counties in Minnesota published these books on their WW l Veterans, but we had 35 of them and wanted to share them with all Minnesotans”, continued Welle.

Scanning of the books was coordinated with St Cloud State University Archivist Tom Steman and Metadata was entered by the staff of the Military Museum.

“This project is a great resource for anyone doing research on relatives involved in WW 1 and very appropriate with our currently featured exhibit on the 100th anniversary of WW 1, “In the Fight, Minnesota and the First World War”, concluded Welle.

For all the resources available from the Minnesota Digital Library, go to http://reflections.mndigital.org/

Search the Military Historical Society of Minnesota for all of their submissions.

The Minnesota Military Museum winter hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 0900 – 4:00 and by appointment for groups.

