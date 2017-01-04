Minnesota Man Has Winning Hand In Poker Championship

The winner of the North Dakota poker championship was a man from Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.

Jon Wruden, of Fisher, Minnesota, won the North Dakota State Texas Hold ’em Championship over the weekend and won the grand prize of $30,000. Wruden was up againt more than 1,000 players.

Winners usually hail from North Dakota and this is the fourth time the winner is from out of state.

Wruden is the first winner from Minnesota.