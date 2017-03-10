Minnesota Lost Over 8,000 Jobs In January
January numbers show that Minnesota lost more than 8,000 jobs, according to state economic officials.
On Thursday the Department of Employment and Economic Development said that state employers cut 8,300 jobs in the first month of 2017 while unemployment remained steady at 4 percent. The national unemployment rate is 4.8 percent.
In 2016, Minnesota gained 35,136 jobs, which slightly lower than the national growth rate, which is at 1.5 percent.
Jobs that were lost in January were mostly in transportation and utilities, government, and professional services.
