DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Minnesota judge holds hearing on fate of Prince’s estate

Logan Gay
Jan. 12 2017
Leave a Comment

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota judge overseeing Prince’s estate holds a hearing Thursday on whether to declare his siblings as his heirs, and who should manage the rock superstar’s estate going forward.

No will has surfaced since Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose in April. So Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, and his five half-siblings have asked Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide to declare that no will exists, and to formally name them as heirs. The judge hasn’t said when he’ll rule.

All the siblings want the judge to declare the trust company Comerica as a “personal representative,” or executor, of the estate. But they’re divided on whether to name anyone as co-executor. Four of the six siblings back longtime Prince lawyer L. Londell McMillan. But Tyka Nelson and Omar Baker object.

 

Logan Gay
Contact the Author Logan Gay
news@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Martha Rustad said

Excellent interview. Informative and timely.... Read More

Doris Kohl said

Appreciate your comments, Dr HOLCOMB, good reminder!... Read More

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Latest broadband funds to boost internet for 16K households

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More Minnesota households and businesses will get broadband internet access. State officials announced the latest round of
Posted on Jan. 12 2017

Recently Added

Latest broadband funds to boost internet for 16K households

Posted on Jan. 12 2017

Real ID fix may require federal extension for Minnesota

Posted on Jan. 12 2017

Minnesota citizens convene to start deciding lawmaker pay

Posted on Jan. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.