Minnesota Job Numbers
State employment officials say Minnesota gained nearly 4,000 jobs last month.
The Department of Employment and Economic Development announced that 3,800 jobs were picked up by Minnesota employers in February, with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 4%. February was the seventh month in a row where the unemployment rate held steady at that level.
The national unemployment rate is slightly higher, at 4.7%. In addition to the jobs added in February, January’s job loss numbers were overestimated.
It was originally reported in January that 8,300 Minnesota jobs were shed in the first month of 2017, however that number was revised to 3,900 jobs lost.
