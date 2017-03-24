DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Bemidji Area Schools Releases Statement For BMS Asst. Principal Arrest

Minnesota Job Numbers

Josh Peterson
Mar. 24 2017
Leave a Comment

State employment officials say Minnesota gained nearly 4,000 jobs last month.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development announced that 3,800 jobs were picked up by Minnesota employers in February, with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 4%. February was the seventh month in a row where the unemployment rate held steady at that level.

The national unemployment rate is slightly higher, at 4.7%. In addition to the jobs added in February, January’s job loss numbers were overestimated.

It was originally reported in January that 8,300 Minnesota jobs were shed in the first month of 2017, however that number was revised to 3,900 jobs lost.

 

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Governor Mark Dayton Back To Work After Surgery

Lawmakers Receive Pay Increase

Minnesota Lost Over 8,000 Jobs In January

Peterson Named Winner Of “Hotdish Off”

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Ali said

It's public record. The story states that he was arrested "on suspicion of" not... Read More

Callie said

He was a pretty bad principal he was really mean to the kid's.... Read More

Derek said

Jim, that is a ridiculous statement. The report tells what is going on plain and... Read More

Jack said

The last time I checked, LPTV was not considered the authorities. Reporting this... Read More

0

Fire In Morrison County Believed To Be Intentional

According to the Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, at approximately 3:17 a.m. their office received a report of a fire at the Darling Church
Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Recently Added

Fire In Morrison County Believed To Be Intentional

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal Appears In Court

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Bemidji Area Schools Releases Statement For BMS Asst. Principal Arrest

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.