Minnesota House Republicans Receive Committee Assignments

Minnesota House Republicans have announced committee assignments for the upcoming legislative sessions. Representative Josh Heintzeman (R-Brainerd) was appointed to four positions and Representative-elect John Poston (R-Lake Shore) was selected for five committees, according to their press releases.

Rep. Heintzeman will serve as the Vice Chair of the Environment & Natural Resources Policy and Finance Committee; a member of the Health and Human Services Finance Committee; the Higher Education & Career Readiness Policy & Finance Committee; and the Subcommittee on Mining, Forestry & Tourism.

Representative-elect John Poston, who was elected for his first term in November, will serve on Agriculture Finance, Agriculture Policy, Capital Investment, Education Finance and Veterans Affairs Division.

“I’m excited about the work ahead of us for the 2017-2018 session,” said Heintzeman, in a press release. “These committees will deal directly with issues that impact our community each day, and I’m looking forward to doing my part to help combat rising health costs, make higher education more affordable, and ensure we’re protecting and safely developing our God-given natural resources.”

Heintzeman previously served as Vice Chair of the Legacy Funding Finance Committee. First elected in 2014, Heintzeman serves District 10A which includes the cities of Brainerd, Nisswa, and Pequot Lakes.

“I am honored and proud to be serving our community at the Capitol in St. Paul for the next two years,” said Poston, in a press release. “I will work to share our rural values on the committees I sit on and ensure we are well-represented.”

The legislative session is set to begin January 3, 2017.