Minnesota Health Officials Urge Residents To Get Flu Shot
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota state health official is urging residents to get vaccinated for the flu amid concern that low vaccination rates can lead to more hospitalizations and deaths. Minnesota Department of Health epidemiologist Karen Martin says it’s disappointing that surveys show only about 40 percent of people nationwide had been vaccinated by November.
