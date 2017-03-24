DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Minnesota Gained Almost 4,000 Jobs In February

LPTV
Mar. 24 2017
Leave a Comment
LPTV
Contact the Author LPTV
news@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lisa said

Sickening and all too common! If authorities waited for a "conviction" to report... Read More

Jim said

Why are you not waiting to report on this until he is convicted? Where is innoce... Read More

Kristie coyle said

My prayers are with you Karen and also the young men still yet to come home....... Read More

Rick. said

What a major disappointment. Nail his nuts to the stump and push him over backwa... Read More

0

Nevis Boys Basketball Taken Down By Springfield In Class A Quarterfinals

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Recently Added

Nevis Boys Basketball Taken Down By Springfield In Class A Quarterfinals

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Red Lake Boys Basketball Falls To Minneapolis North In Class A State Quarterfinals

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Animal Shelter Reminds Public That Many Dogs Still Need A Home

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.