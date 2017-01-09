DONATE

Minnesota Dentists to Offer Free Dental Care Next Month

Taylor Archer
Jan. 9 2017
Minneapolis, MN – According to a press release from the Minnesota Dental Association, Minnesota dentists are offering free dental care to children in need on February 3 and 4, 2017. Appointments can be booked now. The Minnesota Dental Association has over 2,000 dental professionals volunteering at more than 125 clinics across the state for Give Kids a Smile.

Locating a clinic with open appointments is as easy as calling United Way 211 (just dial 2-1-1) or by visiting mndental.org. Appointments can then be scheduled directly with the dental office.

Patients must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Dentists will be providing free exams, fillings and sealants. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled. Volunteers speaking multiple languages are also available at many locations to help with language barriers.

“Minnesota dentists know every child deserves a winning smile,” said Dr. Kevin Dens, president of the Minnesota Dental Association and a practicing dentist in Baxter, Minnesota. “There is so much unmet need for dental treatment in Minnesota.”

Among the challenges:

  • Dental disease remains more prevalent today than childhood asthma
  • Nearly one in four children aged 2 to 11 years old has untreated cavities in their baby teeth, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
  • Well over half of Minnesota children enrolled in Medicaid have not received dental services in the past year – with the situation made worse by Minnesota’s lowest-in-the-nation ranking for reimbursement of government dental program fees

Minnesota dentists have provided free care to more than 65,000 young children and donated services valued at more than $17 million over the past 14 years to Give Kids a Smile.

To schedule an appointment, or for more information about the Minnesota Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile, visit mndental.org or Facebook.

