Minnesota Cities Most Likely To Have Recalled Cars Revealed

Carfax has released a report naming the ten cities in Minnesota likely to have recalled cars. The report shows that more than a million vehicles on Minnesota roads have unfixed safety recalls, which equals to a 24 percent increase from 2016.

Here is the list Carfax compiled:

Rank City Est. % Vehicles Est. # Vehicles

Duluth 22% 21,138 Burnsville 22% 12,014 St. Cloud 22% 12,394 Minneapolis 22% 184,996 Andover 21% 11,025 Osseo 21% 13,389 Anoka 21% 9,428 St. Paul 21% 134,888 Rochester 21% 20,454 Eden Prairie 20% 10,721

Carfax says one reason for the increase in unfixed recalls is because people are often unaware that their vehicle has been recalled. Carfax has a website mobile app where users enter their license plate number or VIN to see current open recalls.

For more information and a recall map for all 50 states visit www.carfax.com/recall.