Minnesota Cities Most Likely To Have Recalled Cars Revealed

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 22 2017
Carfax has released a report naming the ten cities in Minnesota likely to have recalled cars. The report shows that more than a million vehicles on Minnesota roads have unfixed safety recalls, which equals to a 24 percent increase from 2016.

Here is the list Carfax compiled:

Rank           City               Est. % Vehicles               Est. # Vehicles

  1.                Duluth                    22%                                  21,138
  2.                Burnsville              22%                                  12,014
  3.                St. Cloud                22%                                  12,394
  4.                Minneapolis          22%                                 184,996
  5.                Andover                 21%                                   11,025
  6.                Osseo                      21%                                   13,389
  7.                Anoka                     21%                                    9,428
  8.                St. Paul                   21%                                 134,888
  9.                Rochester               21%                                   20,454
  10.                Eden Prairie          20%                                   10,721

Carfax says one reason for the increase in unfixed recalls is because people are often unaware that their vehicle has been recalled. Carfax has a website mobile app where users enter their license plate number or VIN to see current open recalls.

For more information and a recall map for all 50 states visit www.carfax.com/recall.

 

 

 

