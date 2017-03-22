Minnesota Cities Most Likely To Have Recalled Cars Revealed
Carfax has released a report naming the ten cities in Minnesota likely to have recalled cars. The report shows that more than a million vehicles on Minnesota roads have unfixed safety recalls, which equals to a 24 percent increase from 2016.
Here is the list Carfax compiled:
Rank City Est. % Vehicles Est. # Vehicles
- Duluth 22% 21,138
- Burnsville 22% 12,014
- St. Cloud 22% 12,394
- Minneapolis 22% 184,996
- Andover 21% 11,025
- Osseo 21% 13,389
- Anoka 21% 9,428
- St. Paul 21% 134,888
- Rochester 21% 20,454
- Eden Prairie 20% 10,721
Carfax says one reason for the increase in unfixed recalls is because people are often unaware that their vehicle has been recalled. Carfax has a website mobile app where users enter their license plate number or VIN to see current open recalls.
For more information and a recall map for all 50 states visit www.carfax.com/recall.
