Minnesota Attorney General Supports Immigration Lawsuit
Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson has joined a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s immigration order, according to the Associated Press.
Swanson’s office announced Wednesday night that the state will join the complaint filed by the attorney general in the state of Washington.
The lawsuit alleges the order is unconstitutional and shouldn’t be enforced and the lawsuit seeks an expedited hearing within 14 days.
