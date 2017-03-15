DONATE

Minnesota Associated Press Player Of The Year Revealed

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 15 2017
Casey Mittelstadt is the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for high school boys hockey, according to the Associated Press.

The Eden Prairie senior forward is the first back-to-back winner of the award since Greenway’s Gino Guyer in 2001 and 2002.

Mittelstadt, who has committed to play in college at Minnesota and is a projected first-round NHL draft pick this summer, had 23 goals and 49 assists in 30 games for the Eagles, who lost in the Class 2A semifinals.

The AP all-state team was announced Tuesday in partnership with the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association and the State of Hockey booster organization. Joining Mittelstadt on the first team were Stillwater forward Noah Cates, Delano senior Ben Meyers, Hermantown defenseman Dylan Samberg, Eden Prairie defenseman Nicky Leivermann and Hill-Murray goalie Jake Begley.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Michael Bitzer
0

BSU Junior Finalist For College Hockey’s Top Player

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award honoring college hockey’s top player announced its top candidates for 2017. Bemidji State University’s
Posted on Mar. 15 2017

