Millions Added To Target Center Renovation Project

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 18 2017
The Target Center is set to receive an additional $9-$12 million into their renovation project from Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor the team announced on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the money will be used for new seats, railings for the lower bowl, a new skyway off the backside of the arena and an improved Wi-Fi- platform.

The additional funding will push the total cost of the project to $138-$141 million. Taylor says the money will make sure the outdated arena is as effective as possible. Renovations are underway and the downtown Minneapolis building is scheduled to close this summer so the project will be completed by the start of the 2017-18 NBA season.

 

Haydee Clotter
Sunday Liquor Ban Still A Debate

Minnesota is one of 12 states with a Sunday liquor ban, according to the Associated Press. For several years this has been a topic at the Capitol
Posted on Jan. 18 2017

