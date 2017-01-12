DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Mercy Street

Sunday, January 22 at 7pm

In the Season 2 premiere, the staff comes together to save one of their own; a former slave-turned-abolitionist causes a rift between Foster and Mary; the Green family is in disarray; Emma and Frank find romance; and Samuel plan to reunite with Aurelia.

Related Posts

Victoria on Masterpiece

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

FRONTLINE: Divided States of America

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

Common Ground 803 – History of the Clearbrook Depot

Posted on Nov. 9 2016 by

Resorts of the Northwoods

Posted on Jun. 8 2016 by

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kaye Tavernier said

Thanks for highlighting Jennifer and her talent. I so enjoyed her beautiful lyr... Read More

Martha Rustad said

Excellent interview. Informative and timely.... Read More

Doris Kohl said

Appreciate your comments, Dr HOLCOMB, good reminder!... Read More

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

0

Investigation Underway After Officer Involved Shooting, Home Invasion In Mille Lacs County

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened
Posted on Jan. 13 2017

Recently Added

Investigation Underway After Officer Involved Shooting, Home Invasion In Mille Lacs County

Posted on Jan. 13 2017

Bus Passenger Injured in Crash

Posted on Jan. 13 2017

Holiday Retail Sales Up 4%

Posted on Jan. 13 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.