DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Men’s Treatment Center Submits Letter Of Need

Logan Gay
Jan. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

Through a letter of need, an all men’s substance abuse center in Crow Wing County called “You Are Not Alone” has asked the Crow Wing County Board for their support as they apply for their license with the state of Minnesota.

The facility is able to accommodate 14 men in house and 16 outpatient men per counselor, and it will be used as a transitional home that will put men back on the right track after various missteps.

Even though the staff of the treatment center may believe in their mission, some of their neighbors do not.

But with all the criticism, they are still determined to open their doors and help their community.

Logan Gay
Contact the Author Logan Gay
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Meet The First Baby Born in 2017 In Crow Wing County

Posted on Jan. 2 2017 by

Chronic Wasting Disease Discovered In Crow Wing County

Posted on Dec. 30 2016 by

Grand Rapids Women Recovery Service Receives Grant

Posted on Dec. 21 2016 by

Crow Wing County, Sunrise Sertoma of Brainerd, and Kenwood Recycling Participate In Bites For Lights Program

Posted on Dec. 13 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Beltrami County Commissioners Sworn Into Office

Newly elected and former members on the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners took their oath of office. Guests watched Tim Sumner, Jim
Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Recently Added

Beltrami County Commissioners Sworn Into Office

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Buena Vista Ski Area

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Golden Gophers Football Head Coach Fired

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.