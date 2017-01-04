Men’s Treatment Center Submits Letter Of Need

Through a letter of need, an all men’s substance abuse center in Crow Wing County called “You Are Not Alone” has asked the Crow Wing County Board for their support as they apply for their license with the state of Minnesota.

The facility is able to accommodate 14 men in house and 16 outpatient men per counselor, and it will be used as a transitional home that will put men back on the right track after various missteps.

Even though the staff of the treatment center may believe in their mission, some of their neighbors do not.

But with all the criticism, they are still determined to open their doors and help their community.