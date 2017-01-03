DONATE

Meet The First Baby Born in 2017 In Crow Wing County

Logan Gay
Jan. 2 2017
Shakyra Johnson wasn’t expecting to bring in the New Year in the hospital. But that’s exactly what happened when she suddenly went into labor a week early.

Born 7 pounds, 10 ounces, Raelynn Johnson was the first baby born in 2017 in Crow Wing County. During the delivery baby Raelynn ran into a little obstacle but that didn’t stop her from making a grand entrance.

This is Shakyra first baby and she couldn’t be happier.

Shakyra’s family can’t wait to see what other surprises and memories baby Raelynn will bring to the family.

And although Raelynn is still just a newborn, she is already showing so much personality.

