Marchers Against Abortion March On

“Cherish life born and unborn” are some of the images the Bemidji pro-life committee represents. Members engaged in the 2017 March for Life where more than 100 people participated.

“Every life is sacred. Every life has its dignity no matter its convenience no matter how it came into the world. Every life is sacred,” said Father Don Braukmann of St. Philips Church.

The march began at the Beltrami County Courthouse and ended at St. Philip’s Church. It also aligned with the 40th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton cases where the Supreme Court legalized abortions.

“The controversial part of it is appealing the entire Roe v. Wade,” said Rep. Matt Bliss (R).

As they marched near downtown Bemidji with their signs on full display the marchers feel they reached at least one person. Hank Krigbaum just left Planned Parenthood before he marched where they prayed for an hour.

“It’s to keep in front of the public that the decision of Roe vs. Wade was wrong and we’re killing innocent babies,” said Hank Krigbaum of the Pro-Life Committee.

Rep. Matt Bliss believes things will change under President Trump’s administration.

“he sticks to his word and appoints a constitutionalist that will support the Constitution and not find words in the Constitution that weren’t there then he can certainly live up to that promise,” said Bliss.

In some cases unplanned pregnancies stem from crimes such as sexual assault or incest. Rep. Matt Grossell has a law enforcement background and is a father of three.

“The crime that occurs there is an atrocious crime and I hope nobody ever has to go through that, but I always look at it as it’s not that baby’s fault,” said Grosell.

Not everyone may agree with these pro lifers but they urge them to think twice about abortions.

“We just pray for their hearts to be changed, they don’t understand, they don’t know that it’s a real baby that’s being thrown away, killed,” said pro-lifer Dotty Forrest. “Thou shall not kill. We’re just protecting that baby because it can’t speak for itself.”

According to Father Braukmann, women come to St. Phillips Church seeking support for an unplanned pregnancy and men do too when they have no say to when a pregnancy is terminated.